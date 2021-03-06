Email
article imageChatting with Blake Pieroni at TYR Pro Swim Series in Texas Special

Print
By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Sports
Olympic swimmer Blake Pieroni chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos following his races at the TYR Pro Swin Series in San Antonio, Texas. He also recalled his time in International Swimming League Season 2 swimming for the Toronto Titans.
He finished first in the men's 100 meter freestyle final on March 4, clocking 49.19 seconds. On March 5, Pieroni finished in second place in the men's 200 meter freestyle race (1:48.68) behind Andrew Seliskar. "Today felt terrible," he said about his second-place finish. "Yesterday felt pretty good but the 200 free hurt way more than the 100 free. I guess that's a given. I was pretty surprised how bad tonight hurt," Pieroni said.
Pieroni also opened up about his new swimming vlog on his YouTube channel. "It is actually pretty fun," he admitted. "I didn't expect it to be as fun as it is. The vlog is fun to edit and to make YouTube videos."
This past fall/winter, he was a part of the International Swimming League, where he raced for Toronto Titans, with Rob Kent as the team's General Manager. "It was great. I loved ISL Season 2. I had an amazing time," he said. "It was a bit of a long adventure staying in Budapest for that long, in the same hotel, being in the bubble. That wore on me a bit but I had a great time overall and I was very thankful to be able to race at all at the end of last year."
To learn more about American swimmer and 2021 Olympic hopeful Blake Pieroni, follow him on Instagram.
American swimmer Blake Pieroni
American swimmer Blake Pieroni
Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL
More about Blake Pieroni, TYR Pro Swim Series, San antonio, Texas
 
