By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Los Angeles - Caeleb Dressel, the world's fastest swimmer, scored multiple nominations at the upcoming 2019 Golden Goggles Awards this November. In addition, Dressel is the sole nominee in the coveted "Male Athlete of the Year" category, an honor that was bestowed on backstroker Ryan Murphy last year. At the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in South Korea, Dressel made history becoming the first swimmer to win eight medals at the world championship level, which included six gold medals and two silver medals. Aside from his individual Golden Goggles nominations, Dressel is up for the "Relay Performance of the Year" Award as part of the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay and the men's 4x100m freestyle relay teams respectively. His coach, Dressel will be competing for the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League (ISL), where Jason Lezak serves as the General Manager of the team. The 16th annual Golden Goggles Awards will take place on Sunday, November 24, at the JW Marriott at LA Live in Los Angeles, California. This event benefits the USA Swimming Foundation. Read More: Caeleb Dressel chatted with Dressel secured five individual nominations, which include four nods for "Male Race of the Year," which highlight his swimming performances at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwanju, South Korea. He has been nominated for his races in the men's 50 meter freestyle, the 100 meter freestyle, the 50 meter butterfly and the 100 meter butterfly in the semifinal where he broke Phelps' world record.In addition, Dressel is the sole nominee in the coveted "Male Athlete of the Year" category, an honor that was bestowed on backstroker Ryan Murphy last year.At the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in South Korea, Dressel made history becoming the first swimmer to win eight medals at the world championship level, which included six gold medals and two silver medals.Aside from his individual Golden Goggles nominations, Dressel is up for the "Relay Performance of the Year" Award as part of the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay and the men's 4x100m freestyle relay teams respectively.His coach, Gregg Troy , has also been nominated in the " Coach of the Year " category.Dressel will be competing for the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League (ISL), where Jason Lezak serves as the General Manager of the team.The 16th annual Golden Goggles Awards will take place on Sunday, November 24, at the JW Marriott at LA Live in Los Angeles, California. This event benefits the USA Swimming Foundation.: Caeleb Dressel chatted with Digital Journal in September of 2019. More about Caeleb Dressel, Athlete, Swimmer, golden goggles Caeleb Dressel Athlete Swimmer golden goggles