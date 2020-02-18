Rowdy Gaines
and Debbie Meyer will serve as co-masters
of ceremonies. The 2020 International Swimming Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on April 24 an 25 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Joining Hansen will be such swimmers as Aussie athletes Michael Klim and Jon Sieben, American swimmer Rebecca Soni, and Daichi Suzuki of Japan. It will also honor Australia diver Matthew Mitcham, Russian synchronized artistic swimmer Elvira Khasyanova, water polo player Mirko Vicevic of Yugoslavia, open water swimmer Marilyn Bell, swimming coaches Ursula Carlile and David Marsh
, as well as contributors Bob Duenkel and Peter Hurzeler.
Throughout his Olympic career, Hansen earned six Olympic medals, half of which were gold. He specialized in the breaststroke.
In the summer of 2019, Hansen was hired by USA Swimming
as its Director of Team Services.
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brendan Hansen
back in June of 2019.