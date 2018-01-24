Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageZimbabwe's new leader wants Trump golf courses

Listen | Print
By AFP     12 hours ago in World

Despite Donald Trump reportedly dismissing African nations as "shitholes", Zimbabwe's new president said Wednesday he would welcome the US president to build a golf course in his country.

"If President Trump came here today when I am still around I would... say: 'Oh, Mr President, Zimbabwe is open for business'," President Emmerson Mnangagwa said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I know Americans like to play golf -- come and build golf courses... build hotels, I will give you incentives," he added. "We are open and we want to catch up with the rest of the region."

He was replying to a question about reported remarks by Trump earlier this month in which the US president allegedly complained about opening borders to immigrants from "shithole countries".

Mnangagwa took office in November after a shock military takeover led to the resignation of long-time president Robert Mugabe.

In his appearance at Davos, he promised to hold a fair vote and to accept the result if he loses.

More about Davos, Summit, Diplomacy, Economy, Zimbabwe
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Battle for land becomes Nigeria's biggest security challenge
Aurora Cannabis to buy CanniMed Therapeutics for C$1.1 billion
Canada gets behind Emerging Renewable Power Program
Interview: k.d. lang talks North American 'Ingénue Redux' tour Special
Facing death in Iraq, European jihadists won't get help from home
Ethiopia's leading opposition figure warns of unrest if dialogue fails
Benedict Cumberbatch will host 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards
Larry Nassar, a sexual predator disguised as a healer
US calls for South Sudan arms embargo after failed truce
Review: Cody Simpson performs at Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 Special