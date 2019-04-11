Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWorld Bank: shareholders to decide on recognizing Venezuela

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Business

Newly installed World Bank President David Malpass said Thursday that bank shareholders would decide when and how to engage with crisis-stricken Venezuela.

"The bank will be involved as the situation evolves and the bank is preparing for that," Malpass told reporters during bank's spring meetings with the International Monetary Fund.

He said Venezuela was of "deep concern" and was facing a "humanitarian crisis."

"As far as the political side, we will be guided by the international community and the views of our shareholders," he added.

"This is something that is not chosen by the bank but by the shareholders of the bank."

Malpass's views echoed those of the IMF, which said Wednesday it would have no contact with Caracas, and would not allow the country access to its IMF-held reserves, until the international community recognized a government there.

Venezuela's national assembly leader Juan Guaido in January challenged the legitimacy of embattled leader Nicolas Maduro as the country's acute economic crisis worsened.

The United States is among about four dozen countries to recognize Guaido.

Malpass took office on Tuesday as the World Bank's 13th president, having previously served as a top US Treasury official for international affairs.

More about worldbank, Venezuela, Development, Economy, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Angelina Jolie says women must be included in Afghan talks
Exclusive premiere: The White Wolves' 'I Won't Be Around' video Special
Three-person baby born in medical 'revolution'
Europe suffering from Italian mafia 'cancer', experts warn
Ernest Health suffers data breach of patient records Special
US warship cruises disputed sea in Philippine war games
Macron signs into law controversial French 'anti-rioters' bill
Russian MPs approve controversial bill restricting internet
Singapore airport nature dome unveiled in fight for flights
Op-Ed: China banning Bitcoin mining? Likely scenarios