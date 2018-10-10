An explosion at a Russian-owned oil refinery in Bosnia killed one worker and injured nine more, police said on Wednesday.

The cause of the blast at Bosnia's sole oil refinery in the northern town of Brod late Tuesday, which sparked a fire, was still not known, a police spokeswoman said.

"One person was killed and nine were injured," spokeswoman Dragana Kekez told AFP.

"Six injured were hospitalised but their lives are not endangered," she added.

Head of the local health centre Zoran Predojevic said overnight that eight workers sustained minor injuries.

The fire was contained around midnight (2200 GMT).

The Russian state-controlled Zarubezneft oil company holds a majority stake in the Brod refinery which employes around 900 people.

It can handle up to 1.2 million tonnes of crude oil per year.