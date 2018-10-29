Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWoman suicide bomber wounds 9 in Tunis: ministry

Listen | Print
By AFP     34 mins ago in World

A woman suicide bomber blew herself up Monday near police vehicles in the centre of the Tunisian capital, injuring nine people, the interior ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told AFP that all but one of the casualties were police, after a strong explosion Monday rattled the main Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis.

Ambulances arrived swiftly at the scene, which was cordoned off by security forces.

Since the 2011 uprising that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, jihadist attacks in Tunisia have killed dozens of members of the security forces and foreign tourists.

In June 2015, 38 people were killed in a shooting rampage at the coastal resort of Sousse which targeted tourists, while an attack the same year on the National Bardo Museum in Tunis left 22 people dead.

The terror attacks decimated Tunisia's crucial tourism sector, which made up seven percent of gross domestic product.

The country has been under a state of emergency since November 2015, when an IS-claimed suicide bombing in Tunis killed 12 presidential guards.

The state of emergency was extended earlier this month until November 6, amid a tense political climate ahead of legislative and presidential elections planned for next year.

More about Tunisia, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Libya's south falls prey to foreign armed groups
Location of source of banned ozone-depleting chemical located
Turkey to unveil giant new Istanbul airport
Essential Science: Renewed health risks around red meat
Thailand's 'King Power' duty free empire faces unknown after Vichai's death
Fears for Amazon after Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidency
Thai billionaire's family visit Leicester crash site
Traffic saved Indonesian man from doomed Lion Air flight
Review: Billy Joel pays tribute to Elton John at Madison Square Garden Special
Actress Christina Elizabeth Smith talks about 'NCIS: New Orleans' Special