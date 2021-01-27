Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWildfire ravages massive section of Argentine forest

Listen | Print
By AFP     52 mins ago in Environment

A wildfire raging in the south of Argentina has consumed a vast swathe of forestland in three days, local authorities said Wednesday -- an area half the size of Liechtenstein.

About a hundred firefighters, 26 fire trucks, two water-bombing helicopters and two planes are fighting to contain the blaze in a region unaccustomed to forest fires, officials said.

The blaze, its origins unknown, is threatening a vast region around El Bolson, a town of some 18,000 inhabitants in the Rio Negro province in northern Patagonia.

By Wednesday, it had destroyed some 8,500 hectares.

Vegetation parched by recent drought, high temperatures and strong winds have complicated the firefighting effort.

El Bolson civil protection official Leandro Romairone said rain was expected later Wednesday, but "not enough to have a decisive impact on firefighting."

No populated area is immediately threatened, and "no evacuation is planned at this time," he told AFP.

At least four firefighters have been treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the line of duty.

More about Argentina, incendio, medioambiente, clima
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: 'The Bay' takes fans on a trip down memory lane to New York City Special
Dramatic shark decline leaves 'gaping hole' in ocean: study
Review: Nikolas catches Carly red-handed in 'General Hospital' on ABC Special
Dutch riots: who are those branded 'scum'?
Protests as Poland adopts near-total ban on abortion
AstraZeneca vaccine row sets EU, UK on collision course
Eight tips for consumers to take to protect their privacy online Special
YouTube suspends Trump indefinitely, stops Giuliani monetizing clips
'We will fight for our Germany,' Holocaust survivor to far right
'Doomsday Clock' stuck at 100 seconds to midnight