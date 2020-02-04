Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageVirus outbreak to delay Chinese purchase of US goods: Trump aide

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Business

The new coronavirus outbreak in China will delay Beijing's plans to purchase goods from the United States under the terms of a trade deal, a top US trade official said Tuesday.

The US and China agreed in January to a deal that ended their trade war, with Beijing agreeing to buy an additional $200 billion in American goods over the next two years, including agricultural and manufacturing products.

But the virus -- which has killed more than 400 people, spread worldwide and disrupted business in China -- has thrown a wrench into the works.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow acknowledged that the outbreak may delay the deal's implementation.

"The export boom from that trade deal will take longer because of the Chinese virus, that is true," he said.

However, Kudlow said he expected "minimal impact" from the virus on the US economy.

"The world is not in Wuhan," he said, referring to the Chinese city where the outbreak began.

The trade tensions between the US and China fueled a global growth slowdown in 2019, and concerns are rising that the outbreak could continue to hamper economic growth this year.

More about China, Health, Virus, US, Economy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Frenchman seeks pardon for father, guillotined in 1957
Q&A: Digital transformation of real estate is all about data Special
German court rejects call to remove anti-Semitic church carving
Innovation helped ancient Siberian hunters survive the Ice Age
Singapore announces first local coronavirus transmissions
HIV drugs touted as weapon in war on coronavirus
Review: Marcus Coloma and Genie Francis melt hearts on 'General Hospital' Special
US working with pharmaceutical firm on new type of coronavirus treatment
Coronavirus prank forces Jamaica-bound flight back to Canada
France's Macron urges Poland to respect European values