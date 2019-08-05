Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageVenezuelan actors arrested over gay cops satirical play

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Four actors taking part in a satirical play about two gay police officers were arrested and accused of ridiculing and usurping the functions of Venezuela's authorities, sources said on Monday.

Actors Pedro Wise and Isaias Ovalle were arrested on Sunday night following a performance of "Two Cops in Trouble," which has been running at a Caracas theater since July 19.

Director Leonam Torres and producer Johana Villafranca were also arrested, with all four accused of "the crime of usurping public function when pretending to present a theatrical piece while wearing the regulatory uniform" of police, according to an official dispatch leaked to the press.

The report said the actors had tried to "ridicule and distort the true functions of police" and that their outfits were confiscated as evidence.

A photograph of the detainees alongside their wives and police in camouflage uniforms was shared by various online media, including Contrapunto.

Lawyers representing the detainees told AFP they were confident their clients would be released without charges.

"They've been treated well. They haven't been mistreated," one of the lawyers said.

Ovalle had predicted his arrest in an Instagram story published on Sunday.

"If I wake up chopped up, incinerated, kidnapped or dead, you'll know why. It's not a game, it's serious, so come and see the show before it gets closed down," Ovalle wrote.

Carlos Correa, director of the Espacio Publico (Public Space) NGO, described the arrests as a "barbarity."

"It's an open violation of the human right of freedom of expression. The theater is a place for criticism," he told AFP.

More about Venezuela, derechos, teatro
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US wind farm development sees record growth in second quarter
Cindi Sansone-Braff talks 'Angel's Mice and Men,' future plans Special
Review: Adam Lambert and Queen put on amazing show at the Xfinity Center Special
Weekend gun-violence in Chicago leaves 7 dead and 44 injured
Nigerian Shiite leader granted bail for medical care abroad
Essential Science: The major radioactive cloud no one noticed
Putin urges new arms talks with US to avoid 'chaos'
Boy thrown from London's Tate Modern is French tourist visiting UK
Chocks away for round-the-world Spitfire flight
Iran says US acting alone as allies 'ashamed'