Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageVenezuela talks in Norway must focus on Maduro departure: US

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

Talks in Norway between Venezuela's government and the US-backed opposition should focus only on President Nicolas Maduro's removal, Washington said Tuesday.

"We note the talks in Norway. As we have repeatedly stated, the United States believes the only thing to negotiate with Nicolas Maduro is the conditions of his departure," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.

"While previous efforts to negotiate have failed because the regime has used them to divide the opposition and gain time, we hope that the talks in Oslo will focus on the departure of Maduro as a precondition for progress," Ortagus said.

President Donald Trump's administration has repeatedly ruled out dialogue with Maduro, a leftist firebrand who presides over a crumbling economy.

But Norway succeeded in arranging talks between Maduro's government and Juan Guaido -- recognized as interim president by the United States and more than 50 other countries -- after an opposition-led uprising last month fizzled out.

More about Venezuela, Diplomacy, Norway, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'The Young and The Restless' actress to release memoir in 2020
Thunberg joins Schwarzenegger in call for climate action
Sudan protesters strike as deadlock with military persists
Matt de Rogatis opens up about 'Lone Star' play in New York City Special
FDA to hold first public hearing on legalizing CBD in foods
Amazon holds off Rekognition revolt
Kosovo police meet 'armed resistance' in crime sweep of Serb north
DNA has been edited with CRISPR in space for the first time
We are just seeing the tip of the iceberg on non-recyclable waste
Kosovo police crackdown meets 'armed resistance' in Serb north