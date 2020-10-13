Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS says 'agreement in principle' with Russia on extending key nuclear pact

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United States said Tuesday it had reached an "agreement in principle" with Russia on extending New START, the two nations' last major nuclear accord, which is due to expire in February.

President Donald Trump's administration has been insisting without success that China enter the nuclear reduction agreement but, with US elections three weeks away, signaled it was willing to keep the treaty largely as is for now.

"We are in fact willing to extend the New START treaty for some period of time provided that they, in return, agree to a limitation -- a freeze -- on their nuclear arsenal," US negotiator Marshall Billingslea said.

"We believe that there is an agreement in principle at the highest levels of our two governments," he said at the Heritage Foundation think tank.

Billingslea cut short a trip to Asia last week to meet his Russian counterpart in Helsinki, saying he sensed a mood for compromise.

He said that Russia still needed to give final approval to the "gentlemen's agreement" and give authority to nail down the details.

"We are ready to strike this deal. We can strike it tomorrow, in fact. But Moscow is going to have to show the political will to do so as well," he said.

Billingslea said that the United States was still insisting on the participation of China -- whose nuclear program is quickly growing but is still a fraction the size of the Russian and US arsenals.

"Everything we agree with the Russians must be framed and must be formatted in a way that allows us to extend that arrangement to the Chinese when they are finally brought to the negotiating table," Billingslea said.

He said that the United States was also seeking verification measures from Russia and was willing to undertake reciprocal steps.

"If we know anything about the Russians it is that they are serial treaty violators," he said.

More about US, Russia, China, Diplomacy, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Tyler Johnson talks 'The Young and The Restless,' love for acting Special
US, Germany demand Turkey end 'provocation' against Greece
Dutch PM orders 'partial lockdown' to halt coronavirus surge
U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is highest in the developed world
Amazon Prime Day requires a tight focus on cybersecurity Special
Eli Lilly pauses Covid antibody trial over safety concerns
French museum halts Genghis Khan show after Chinese pressure
As Paris hospitals near Covid saturation, all eyes on Macron
Polish divers neutralise huge WWII bomb
Radosław Kawęcki talks about Cali Condors, ISL, and motivations Special