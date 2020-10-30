Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS salutes Greece, Turkey earthquake diplomacy

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United States on Friday hailed diplomacy between uneasy neighbors Greece and Turkey following a major earthquake and said it was ready to assist the NATO allies.

"It's great to see both countries putting their differences aside to help each other during a time of need. The United States also stands ready to assist," said Robert O'Brien, the national security advisor.

At least 14 people died in the 7.0-magnitude quake near the Greek island of Samos, with much of the damage in the coastal Turkish city of Izmir.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus offered US condolences for the loss of life and said the United States was "heartened" by cooperation between the Turkish and Greek foreign ministers.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis placed a rare call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the earthquake.

"Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together," Mitsotakis said on Twitter.

Erdogan aide Fahrettin Altun tweeted that the disaster "reminds us once again how close we are despite our differences over policy."

Tensions have soared in recent months after Turkey sent a military-backed vessel to explore for energy resources in disputed waters.

More about Turkey, Greece, Quake, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
14 dead, buildings collapse as major quake hits Turkey, Greece
Poles defy virus warnings to rally for abortion rights
Briana Lane and Johnny Wactor to partake in GH Fantasy Zoom event
Engelbert Humperdinck talks Christmas special, 'One World' single Special
International Space Station marks 2 decades of humans on board
Trump v Biden: the bookmakers' $1 billion election
Saudi angers India with independent Kashmir banknote
UK's Labour warns against 'civil war' after Corbyn suspension
Biden, Trump barnstorm heartland in election home stretch
Anti-Murdoch petition wins record support in Australia