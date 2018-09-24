The United States on Monday pledged $185 million to help Rohingya refugees who fled an army crackdown in Myanmar last year and are sheltering in camps in Bangladesh.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley announced the new funding for food, water, health care and other critical aid during a ministerial meeting on the crisis in Myanmar, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

The United Nations along with the United States and its Western allies have accused Myanmar's military of waging a campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Muslim Rohingya, who are denied citizenship rights in Myanmar.

More than 700,000 Rohingya took refuge in Bangladesh, fearful of returning to mainly Buddhist Myanmar despite a repatriation deal between the two countries.

Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing was quoted in a newspaper on Monday as telling his troops that no country, organisation or group has the "right to interfere in and make decision over sovereignty of a country."