article imageUS calls International Criminal Court 'dangerous'

By AFP     2 hours ago in World

White House National Security Advisor John Bolton branded the International Criminal Court dangerous and unaccountable Monday, saying it constitutes an assault on US sovereignty.

"In theory, the ICC holds perpetrators of the most egregious atrocities accountable for their crimes, provides justice to the victims, and deters future abuses," Bolton said.

"In practice, however, the court has been ineffective, unaccountable, and indeed, outright dangerous," he said.

Bolton said the United States rejects any move by the court to prosecute American servicemembers and intelligence officials over alleged detainee abuse in Afghanistan -- allegations the court is currently reviewing.

He called it "an utterly unfounded, unjustifiable investigation."

"The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court," he said.

More about US, Icc, Diplomacy, Rights, Justice
