The United Nations Human Rights Committee on Thursday issued a scathing report on Hungary, days before the country's election, criticising Budapest over a raft of issues including rising hate speech.

"We remain very concerned with a number of issues," committee vice chair Yuval Shany told reporters, noting the timing of the review had no connection to Sunday's election.

Polls suggest that nationalistic Prime Minister Viktor Orban will win a record third term in Sunday's vote.

The UN panel, which reviews Hungary's compliance with its international civil and political rights commitments, echoed criticisms that have surrounded Orban's tenure.

Hungary "is still a country where there's a hate speech vogue in private and also in public life," Shany said.

The committee's report voiced concern that hate speech in politics and the media had targeted minority groups including Muslims, migrants and refugees.

It also criticised a policy approved last year that allows for asylum-seekers to be removed to transit zones while their asylum process is heard.

The measure "does not meet the legal standards," of the rights covenant that Budapest has joined, the report said.

The committee also called for the rejection of the "Stop Soros" package of new laws, which target organisations that receive funds from American-Hungarian financier George Soros.

"The State party should reject the draft laws, known as "Stop-Soros Package," introduced before the Parliament on 13 February 2018, and ensure that all legislation addressing NGOs is fully consistent with its international obligations," the report said.

Orban says Soros wants to flood Hungary and Europe with Muslim and African immigrants.

Shany stressed that issues raised in the report were not intended to influence voters on Sunday.

"We're not sending messages to electorates, we're dealing with governments," she said. "We have no intention interfering in the next elections."