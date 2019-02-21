Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN council calls for peaceful protests in Haiti

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in World

The UN Security Council on Thursday appealed to Haitians to hold peaceful protests after meeting behind closed doors to discuss the violence that has killed at least seven people.

In a unanimous statement, the council expressed concern and "urged all citizens to express themselves peacefully", said Equatorial Guinea's Ambassador Antonio Ndong Mba, who holds the council presidency this month.

Haiti has been rocked by more than ten days of anti-government protests that prompted the United States to advise its citizens against traveling to the Caribbean island-nation.

The United States, France and Germany requested the meeting to discuss the flareup in Haiti, where the United Nations has a small police peacekeeping force of about 1,000.

The Security Council shut down a bigger peacekeeping mission known as MINUSTAH in 2017 after deciding that the country was on a path toward stability.

More about Haiti, Unrest, Un
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Michael Buble brings smooth vocals to Madison Square Garden Special
Review: Sting and Shaggy captivate on 'Just One Lifetime' music video Special
Easton Corbin talks about 'Somebody's Gotta Be Country' single Special
Bitcoin approaches but falls back before breaking $3,400 level
Emissions legislation drives palladium to $1,500 an ounce
NASA warns SpaceX and Boeing of design risks of launch systems
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Slash talks 'Living the Dream' album Special
Japan probe Hayabusa2 set for asteroid landing
Britain softens Brexit stance in latest EU talks
Tilray acquires Manitoba Harvest in deal worth over $300 million