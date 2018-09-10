Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN Command head talks to N.Koreans about troop remains

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

UN military officials have met with North Korean counterparts to discuss the repatriation of additional remains of troops killed during the Korean War, US officials said Monday.

The meeting took place at the border truce village of Panmunjom in the DMZ on Friday, the US-led United Nations Command Korea said in a statement.

"Participants discussed military-to-military efforts to support any potential future return of remains," the statement read.

Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning said the UN delegation was led by US Air Force Major General Michael Minihan, who is chief of staff for the Command that fought alongside South Korea's troops during the war.

North Korea in July handed over what are thought to be the remains of 55 US servicemen who were killed during the Korean War.

The repatriation followed a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during which Kim agreed to send home some of America's war dead.

More about US, NKorea, skorea, Remains, Military
More news from
Latest News
Top News
UN sees 70% chance of El Nino event this year
Saudi royal says jewels stolen at Paris Ritz
Cosmonaut shows space station hole to calm public
Shaggy talks 'The 44/876 Tour' with Sting, album and longevity Special
Ford Motors: Trump is wrong about making the Focus in the U.S.
Brexit deal 'realistic' in 6 to 8 weeks: EU negotiator
Ripple's drop to under thirty cents may attract buyers
South Sudan plane crash toll rises to 20
Essential Science: Machine learning predicts metabolism
Russia prepares for biggest war games in its history