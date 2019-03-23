Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN chief urges C.Africa to speed-up peace deal implementation

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday urged the signatories of a peace accord in the Central African Republic to "expedite its implementation," a day after the formation of a new government that includes representatives of armed groups.

Guterres "urges all signatories of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation to adhere to its agreed principles, especially the rejection of violence and respect for human rights and human dignity," a statement said.

"He further urges all signatories of the peace agreement to expedite its implementation."

The new government of Central Africa, appointed by presidential decree on Friday, includes ministers from armed groups that signed last month's peace deal.

Under the provisions of a peace accord -- signed in the CAR capital Bangui on February 6 -- President Faustin-Archange Touadera agreed to form an "inclusive" government.

The resource-rich country has been racked since 2013 by a war which has displaced around a quarter of its 4.5 million population.

The peace deal -- the eighth since 2012 in the conflict-wracked, impoverished state -- brought together the CAR government and 14 armed groups who control most of the country

CAR has been struggling to recover from the bloodletting that erupted when former president Francois Bozize, a Christian, was overthrown in 2013 by the Seleka rebels.

Armed groups, typically claiming to defend an ethnic or religious group, control about 80 percent of the CAR, often fighting over access to the country's mineral wealth.

More about cafrica, Unrest, Politics, Un
More news from
Latest News
Top News
As 'caliphate' ends where is its leader Baghdadi?
Norway airlifting 1,300 passengers off SOS cruise ship
Norway rescuers airlift passengers off cruise ship in storm
The latest: Second ship needs rescue off Norwegian coast
Sony stops providing digital download codes to retailers
What has Guaido achieved as Venezuela's US-backed 'interim leader?'
Huawei CFO had MacBook, iPhone 7 Plus and iPad Pro when arrested
Meet Rowdy Gaines: Olympic gold medalist and swimming analyst Special
Syria Kurds urge Damascus to choose dialogue: commander
Op-Ed: Major stash of 60s music at risk, needs to be saved