Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN chief pushes for probe of Gulf tanker attacks

Listen | Print
By AFP     34 mins ago in World

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday pressed for an investigation to establish those responsible for a spate of suspected attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf that has raised fears of war.

After the United States accused Iran of carrying out the attacks and Tehran rejected the accusations, the UN chief suggested that an independent entity could step in to verify the facts.

"It's very important to know the truth. It's very important that responsibilities are clarified," Guterres told reporters.

"Obviously that can only be done if there is an independent entity that verifies those facts," he said.

Guterres however said that he did not have the authority to establish such an inquiry, adding that this was the purview of the Security Council.

The UN's political chief, Rosemary DiCarlo, discussed the Gulf crisis with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Bishkek, the UN spokesman said.

The Japanese- and Norwegian-owned oil tankers were struck by explosions in the early daylight hours Thursday after passing through the Strait of Hormuz some 25 nautical miles off Iran's southern coast.

The US Central Command has released footage that purports to show the crew of an Iranian patrol boat removing an object from the hull of the Japanese tanker.

Guterres spoke to reporters after meeting with Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who urged Iran to "be careful, reverse course, because you are pushing everybody towards a confrontation where no one will be safe."

More about Gulf, Shipping, Oil, US, Iran
More news from
Latest News
Top News
WHO emergency panel meets on Ebola after Uganda deaths
EU says 'Russian sources' tried to undermine European vote
Pollution concern: China’s algal blooms are getting bigger
NIH Director: It's time to end 'Manels' at scientific conventions
Hong Kongers alarmed by Google translation gaffe
Iran not seeking war with US, sending warning: analysts
Brazil Supreme Court criminalizes homophobia
Amazon sued over Alexa's recording of child's voice
K-pop 'Gangnam' mogul resigns as drug, sex scandals rock agency
Only 9% of millions pledged for Notre-Dame handed over