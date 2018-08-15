Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUkraine's Sentsov 'wants to live' but will not end hunger strike: activist

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Hunger striking Ukrainian film-maker Oleg Sentsov "wants and hopes to live" but will not stop his protest despite deteriorating health, a rights campaigner who visited him in the Russian Arctic prison where he is held said Wednesday.

The 42-year-old Kremlin opponent convicted on terrorism charges has been on hunger strike in the far northern prison for almost three months, demanding the release of all Ukrainian political prisoners.

"He is not on a suicide mission, he wants and hopes to live," said activist and journalist Zoya Svetova, who on Tuesday spent two hours with Sentsov in the Arctic prison.

"He made me think of a cancer patient who is persuaded he will defeat his tumour and live," she told AFP.

"I understood he has no intention of stopping before Ukrainian political prisoners (in Russia) are freed. This gives him the strength to withstand the conditions and the hope that his demands will be met sooner or later," she added.

"He has become even stronger. He feels like a man who can help other innocent (prisoners) be freed."

Sentsov was convicted of arson attacks on pro-Moscow party offices in Crimea after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

He declared a hunger strike on May 14. He has since refused to be transferred to a civilian hospital or to cease the strike.

Last week Sentsov's cousin Natalya Kaplan said he wrote to her saying that his "end is near." On Friday, his lawyer Dmitry Dinze said Sentsov was "ready to die."

Zoya Svetova said Sentsov told her he was in a "pre-critical" stage and that he is receiving supplements in a drip usually meant for people unable to eat.

He told her he lost 13 kilogrammes (28 lbs), while the prison medics said he lost 11.

According to Svetova, Sentsov is able to stand and walk and writes and receives "a lot of letters."

Western film-makers this week called on Moscow to free Sentsov while French President Emmanuel Macron took up the case in a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last week.

But the Kremlin has remained unresponsive, repeating on Wednesday that a request for forgiveness can only be filed by the prisoner himself, which Sentsov has so far refused to do.

More about Russia, Ukraine, Mythbusters, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
In Syria's Golan, Russia seeks handover to UN
Review: Ann Wilson of Heart brings powerhouse rock vocals to Jones Beach Special
Shattered lives after Genoa bridge tragedy
New species of orchid discovered in Peruvian jungle
Corona spends close to $4 billion to boost stake in Canopy Growth
Review: Paul Rodgers triumphs at Jones Beach for 'Stars Align' Tour Special
A day in the life of seven migrants crossing Mexico
Review: Teamwork is pivotal in this week’s releases Special
Nearly 600 wildfires burning across B.C. after lightning storms
Atlantia, Italy's motorway operator with global ambitions under scrutiny