Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUK police probing Weinstein assault claims by 9 women: media

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in Crime

British police are now investigating sexual assault allegations brought by nine women against US film mogul Harvey Weinstein, according to media reports Saturday.

Scotland Yard confirmed that its "Operation Kaguyak" was investigating 14 separate claims brought by nine women, but it doesn't identify suspects unless they have been charged.

British media, including the Press Association, reported that the claims relate to the disgraced producer.

The latest claims were reported to police on November 13 by a woman who said she was assaulted in London in 2011, and on a separate occasion outside the UK in 2010.

The second allegation will be passed to the relevant police force.

Accusations of sexual assault have continued to pour in since investigations in The New York Times and The New Yorker last year exposed a series of accounts of sexual predation by the film tycoon.

More than 50 women including stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Mira Sorvino have accused 65-year-old Weinstein of sexual abuse and harassment, though he has denied forcing himself on anyone.

More about Britain, Politics, US, Entertainment, Harassment
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump and Tillerson: Who speaks for America?
10th largest cryptocoin NEM struggles to survive after coin theft
Syrian Kurds mourn female fighter shown mutilated in video
Adam Lambert and Queen to tour Germany and Italy in 2018
Flu epidemic grows along with some shortages of medical supplies
Tesla in talks to build 'megacharger' stations for its trucks
Book culture returns to Iraq's post-jihadist Mosul
Review: Lisa Lampanelli terrific at The Theatre at Westbury in New York Special
Review: Armin van Buuren infectious on funky 'Sex, Love & Water' single Special
Seven Turkish soldiers die in Syria, including five in tank attack