Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo shops near Champs-Elysees looted after Algeria football win

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two stores near the Champs-Elysees in Paris were looted on Thursday night, on the sidelines of celebrations marking Algeria's latest win in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Several thousand people gathered at the famous landmark in the French capital after the north African country's victory against Ivory Coast, which sent the team into the semi-final of the tournament.

But as fans celebrated, a group smashed their way into two stores nearby, including a motorcycle shop, an AFP journalist said.

Dozens of people looted the stores, taking helmets, gloves and also motorcycles.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds and at least one person was arrested, the AFP journalist added.

Football fans traditionally gather at the Champs-Elysees to celebrate key football victories.

Tear gas was also used to control crowds of Algerian supporters who had gathered at the Old Port in Marseille to mark the win.

More about Foot, Manifestation, Police, afr, algrie
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Adam Lambert and Queen launch 'Rhapsody' Tour in Vancouver
Steve Hofstetter discusses comedic career, digital age of comedy Special
Gilles Marini talks 'Days of Our Lives,' Tarrytown fan event Special
Mattel unveils David Bowie Barbie doll
Senate bill denies Saudi royals visas until human rights improve
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf — Expect epic rain event
Legal pot prices nearly 80 percent higher than illicit: StatCan
Review: Jason Mraz brings mellow vocals to the Hulu Theater at MSG Special
NRC licenses first digital nuclear reactor in the U.S.
Chatting with Mark Tewksbury: Olympic gold medalist swimmer Special