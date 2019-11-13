Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes: Gaza ministry

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli air and missile strikes on Gaza early Wednesday, the territory's health ministry said, taking the death toll from a two-day flare-up to 12.

Israel launched deadly strikes against commanders of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad early Tuesday triggering a wave of tit-for-tat rocket salvoes and air strikes.

Islamic Jihad said one of the two men killed on Wednesday was a member, identifying him as Khaled Fawwaj.

The Israeli military said it carried out a series of strikes on Islamic Jihad targets on Wednesday in response to new rocket fire from Gaza.

It said one of the targets was a rocket launching squad which it hit.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Israeli towns of Ashkelon and Netivot near the Gaza border.

Since Israel's targeted killing of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata on Tuesday morning, at least 220 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza without causing any deaths, the military said.

Israeli air defences intercepted 90 percent of the rockets, it added.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, Gaza, Toll
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Long distance runner Camille Herron headed to Coos Bay, Oregon
Trump ignores controversy to host Turkey's Erdogan
Angolan opposition chief hopes for election success as he steps down
Trump 'so extreme' on climate he's waking people up, Greta Thunberg tells AFP
Venice underwater as exceptional tide sweeps through canal city
Erik Fellows talks 'Break Even,' 'Evil Touch' and 'The Bay' Special
Microsoft is using AI to screen for cervical cancer
Chaos in Hong Kong as pro-democracy protests 'blossom everywhere'
Greta Thunberg bound for Europe as new adventures await
Review: Sharon & Bram release nostalgic 'Sharon & Bram and Friends' album Special