A protester and a policeman were killed in the Nicaraguan capital Managua after demonstrations over pension reform turned violent Thursday night, officials said.

The deaths came after protests by both opponents and supporters of a new law, which increases employer and employee contributions while reducing the overall amount of pensions by five percent, rocked the capital for a second day.

A 33-year-old policeman was shot dead, according to police, as well as a young male protester, whom officials said was pro-reform but members of the opposition said was against.

According to opposition demonstrators, a male student was also killed.