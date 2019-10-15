Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo in tight race to lead UN nuclear watchdog

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two candidates from two continents are in a tight race to become the next head the UN's nuclear watchdog, which is tasked with monitoring the implementation of the faltering Iran nuclear deal, a diplomat said Tuesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is searching for a new chief following the death of its head, Yukiya Amano, in July.

Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta, the organisation's acting director general since Amano's death, is running neck-to-neck with the Argentinian ambassador to the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, to replace Amano.

In an informal vote by the 35-member board of governors of the Vienna-based organisation, Feruta received 14 votes, while Grossi got 15 endorsements, the diplomat said.

A third candidate, Lassina Zerbo of Burkina Faso, got five votes. In total, 34 votes were cast.

Zerbo is the executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), also based in Vienna.

A fourth candidate, Marta Ziakova, head of the Slovak Nuclear Regulatory Authority, has dropped out after she received no support in an earlier informal vote.

The procedure of appointing a new director general would ordinarily take around a year but a meeting of the IAEA's board of governors held after Amano's death agreed to an accelerated timetable, which should see a new head appointed in October.

No date for a formal vote has been set as yet. The new director general needs to secure two-thirds of the votes of the board of governors.

The IAEA is tasked with monitoring Iran's nuclear activities to ensure they abide by the terms of the 2015 deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

This has veered towards the brink of collapse since the US dramatically withdrew in May 2018.

More about Un, Nuclear, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
All smiles as Britain's William and Kate meet Pakistan PM Khan
The Doobie Brothers score nod for 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Special
Fresh protests in Spain over Catalan sentence
Turkey slams 'dirty deal' between Syria's Assad and Kurdish forces
Google in smartphone push with motion-sensing Pixel 4
Syria Kurds defend key town as Turkey ignores US
Fans, celebrities mourn death of K-pop star Sulli
Mozambique votes in tense election after violent campaign
Engelbert Humperdinck to release new 'Reflections' EP this winter
WeWork removes thousands of phone booths across US, Canada