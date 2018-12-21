Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo arrested over London airport drone disruption: police

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two people have been arrested in connection with the "criminal use of drones" at London Gatwick Airport, police said Saturday, after three days of disruption in which and tens of thousands of people missed their flights.

"As part of our ongoing investigations into the criminal use of drones which has severely disrupted flights in and out of Gatwick Airport, Sussex Police made two arrests just after 10:00pm (2200 GMT) on December 21", the force's Superintendent James Collis said.

Drones were first sighted hovering around Britain's second-busiest air hub on Wednesday, grinding the runway to a standstill and causing chaos for more than 120,000 people in the run-up to Christmas.

A statement released on Sussex Police force's website said the probe was ongoing, and officers were using "a range of tactics" to "build resilience to detect and mitigate further incursions from drones".

"We continue to urge the public, passengers and the wider community around Gatwick to be vigilant and support us by contacting us immediately if they believe they have any information that can help us in bringing those responsible to justice," the statement added.

"Every line of enquiry will remain open to us until we are confident that we have mitigated further threats to the safety of passengers."

More about Britain, Airport, Drone, Arrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Q&A: Making the patient a key part of the treatment Special
A look back at the top electric vehicle news of 2018
Op-Ed: Big Shot's Mike DelGuidice — Long Island's 2018 'Man of the Year'
Mile-deep Korolev crater on Mars is filled with ice, year-round
Facebook could be building a cryptocurrency for WhatsApp
Competition and entertainment and the Olympia Horse Show Special
Health Canada releases draft regulations on cannabis edibles
Sweeper the robot picks a pepper in 24 seconds using a tiny saw
Op-Ed: US Syria withdrawal — What happens next?
Facebook said to be planning a crypto coin for money transfers