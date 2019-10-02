Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkmen leader blames corruption for economy woes, sacks minister

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Turkmenistan's authoritarian leader has sacked his long-serving interior minister and blamed corruption for slowing the gas-rich Central Asian nation's economy, state media reported Wednesday.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who frequently makes headlines with stunts including lifting weights in front of his cabinet, has in recent months stepped up his anti-corruption rhetoric.

The leader sacked minister Isgender Mulikov for "serious shortcomings" over his decade in the post, a state TV report showed.

A probe is being launched into graft at the ministry, the report added.

While official figures paint a rosy picture of the Turkmen economy, international organisations warn of a growing crisis linked to chronic over-reliance on hydrocarbons revenues.

"Despite 12 stern reprimands, the head of (the interior ministry) did not draw appropriate conclusions," Berdymukhamedov said of Mulikov.

The former dentist, who has ruled the ex-Soviet country since the death of his predecessor in 2006, appointed ex-communications minister Makmetkhan Chakiyev to the vacant post.

The president sacked his defence and national security ministers last year.

"Bribery and corruption violate the state and social system. As a result, economic growth slows down and serious obstacles arise in the development of the state," Berdymukhamedov said Wednesday, according to a state newspaper.

The International Monetary Fund has called for greater transparency and better economic statistics in Turkmenistan.

A report published earlier this year by the London-based Foreign Policy Centre think tank warned Turkmenistan was suffering "a sustained economic crisis that has seen hyperinflation in the lives of ordinary people and widespread food shortages."

Both Berdymukhamedov and predecessor Saparmurat Niyazov are feted by golden statues in the white marble-clad capital Ashgabat, testifying to a leadership cult that regularly prompts comparisons with North Korea.

More about Turkmenistan, Politics, Police
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Sam Kendricks wins pole vault at 2019 World Championships in Doha Special
Hidden for 21 years, Ethiopian crown set to return home
'It's up to Turkey', say Lesbos locals of migration surge
Singapore's 'fake news' law takes effect as critics sound alarm
Four bodies found, two still missing after Taiwan bridge collapse
Chinese merchant ships main source of plastic waste in the ocean
Saudi Crown Prince denies knowledge of torture of female activist
Vincent Young of 'Beverly Hills 90210' talks about new thriller Special
Hong Kong protesters embrace 'V for Vendetta' Guy Fawkes masks
Vjosa Osmani, the woman taking on Kosovo's 'nasty' politics to be PM