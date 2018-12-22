Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkish minister says probing smuggled arms on Libya visit

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced during a visit to Libya Saturday an investigation into a shipment of arms smuggled from his country to the conflict-hit North African nation.

Libyan officials on Thursday said two containers of arms and munitions disguised as construction materials had been seized at the western port of Khoms.

Rival administrations in Libya demanded an explanation as the UN mission in the country called the reports of the large shipment "extremely disconcerting" and said it expected experts from the world body to investigate.

"We are going to take firm measures on this subject," Cavusoglu said in translated comments at a press conference with his Libyan counterpart in Tripoli.

"We are starting an investigation to determine how the arms were loaded into containers and how they entered Libya."

Libya has been subject to a UN arms embargo since it plunged into chaos amid the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

The country is divided between an internationally backed government based in Tripoli and a rival authority under strongman Khalifa Haftar in the east.

UN experts have documented deliveries of weapons from destinations including Sudan, Egypt, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates despite the ban on weapons imports.

The head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, expressed his "profound concern" over the latest shipment in a statement after meeting Cavusoglu.

The statement said Turkey had denied any official links to delivery and said the two sides would probe the matter jointly.

The Haftar camp regularly accuses Turkey and Qatar of militarily and financially backing his rivals, including Islamists.

Cavusoglu accused unnamed Western and Arab countries of sending "tanks, missiles, and drones" to Libya, in apparent reference to alleged outside support for Haftar.

More about Libya, Conflict, Turkey, Weaponry, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
A look back at the top electric vehicle news of 2018
'Radical' young men key suspects in Morocco tourist murders
FDA — It's still illegal to add CBD oil to food, health products
Sweeper the robot picks a pepper in 24 seconds using a tiny saw
Rescued migrants face Christmas at sea after Italy closes ports
Review: ‘Aquaman’ is king of the DCEU Special
UN team arrives in Yemen to monitor Hodeida ceasefire
98 Degrees reflect on their 2018 'At Christmas' Tour, thank fans
Mile-deep Korolev crater on Mars is filled with ice, year-round
Colombia kills 'horrendous criminal' wanted for journalists' murders