article imageTurkish-led forces in control of Syria's Afrin city: AFP

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Turkish forces and their rebel allies were in control of the Kurdish-majority city of Afrin in northwestern Syria on Sunday, AFP journalists on the ground reported.

The journalists in Afrin saw Ankara-backed Syrian Arab fighters and Turkish soldiers in every neighbourhood of the city.

Turkish flags had been raised on buildings, alongside the flags of Syrian rebel groups.

Two Turkish tanks stood outside an official building and shots of celebration were being fired into the air.

Dozens of civilians were seen leaving the centre of the city, where explosions sounded as demining operations were carried out.

There were no signs of further clashes between pro-Turkish forces and the People's Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia group that had been in control of the city before Sunday.

