article imageTurkey shared Khashoggi recordings with Saudi, US and others: Erdogan

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Turkey has shared recordings linked to the murder last month of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Riyadh, Washington and other capitals, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

"We gave the recordings, we gave them to Saudi Arabia, we gave them to Washington, to the Germans, to the French, to the English," he said in a televised speech.

"They listened to the conversations which took place here, they know", he said, but added that they were not accompanied by any written documents.

Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on October 2 to obtain documents for his forthcoming marriage.

After repeated denials, Saudi Arabia finally admitted the 59-year-old had been murdered at the mission in a "rogue" operation.

However, Erdogan has accused the "highest levels" of the Saudi government of ordering the hit, while some officials have pointed the finger at the all-powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Some Turkish media and officials have said that Ankara possessed an audio recording of the murder and it had shared it with the head of the CIA Gina Haspel when she visited Turkey in late October.

But the existence of such a recording has never been officially confirmed.

Khashoggi's body has never been found, more than a month after he was killed.

An advisor to Erdogan, Yasin Aktay, suggested last week that the body may have been dissolved in acid.

Erdogan was speaking before flying to Paris to attend commemorations marking the anniversary of the end of World War I.

