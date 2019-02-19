Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkey seeks to detain over 300 for alleged Gulen ties

Listen | Print
By AFP     47 mins ago in World

Turkish police on Tuesday launched raids to detain over 300 people, including military personnel, suspected of ties to a group blamed for a 2016 coup bid, state media reported.

Prosecutors in Turkey's three biggest provinces -- Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir -- issued arrest warrants for 324 people as part of different probes into followers of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, the private DHA and the Anadolu state news agency said.

Turkey accuses Gulen of ordering the abortive bid to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 15, 2016 but he strongly denies the claim.

The Istanbul public prosecutor sought the arrest of 53 active duty soldiers in 15 provinces, including in the metropolis, Anadolu reported.

In the Aegean province of Izmir, the public prosecutor issued 182 arrest warrants with police conducting raids across 42 provinces, including Izmir, DHA reported.

The capital's public prosecutor said it issued 89 arrest warrants in two separate probes including one looking at the gendarmerie, which is in charge of domestic security.

The Ankara prosecutor's office said 30 suspects had already been detained.

The operations against alleged members of Gulen's movement have increased in recent months.

More than 760 people were detained last week in operations across 76 provinces of Turkey's 81 provinces, although 122 suspects were later freed under judicial supervision.

Sixteen other suspects were released, according to the Ankara public prosecutor's office.

Tens of thousands of people have been arrested over suspected links to Gulen since 2016.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 people have been sacked or suspended from the public sector.

Despite criticism from Western allies and human rights defenders over the scale of the crackdown, the police operations and probes continue with rigour.

Turkish officials insist that the raids are necessary to remove the "virus" caused by the Gulen movement's infiltration of Turkish state bodies.

More about Turkey, Politics, Arrest, Coup
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Scotty McCreery tops the country charts with 'This Is It' single
Impact of being a night owl on the human brain
Review: Andrew McMahon belts out 'Believe' by Cher at The Paramount Special
Oscar winner Sophia Loren to name the MSC Bellissima cruise ship
'Kissing sailor' in iconic NY picture dies age 95
Bitcoin bounces back to over $3,900 in recovery mode
Jennifer Cella opens up about The Cover Girl Band Special
First private space probe on the moon to launch this week
China aims to build an orbiting power station in space by 2025
Ariana Grande breaks new streaming records with 'thank u, next'