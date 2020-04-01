Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump warns Iran of 'heavy price' in case of attack on US troops

Listen | Print
By AFP     55 mins ago in World

President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday of a "heavy price" if it or its allies in Iraq attack US troops stationed there.

"If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump tweeted.

The US president also wrote: "Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq."

It was not clear whether Trump meant Washington actually has intelligence of such a plan.

The United States and Iran are in a tense battle for influence in Iraq, where Tehran has powerful allies, including among armed militias, and Washington has close ties to the government.

Some 7,500 foreign troops are in Iraq as part of the US-led coalition helping local troops fight jihadist groups, but those numbers are being significantly drawn down this month.

The alliance is temporarily bringing some trainers home as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic and is also leaving some Iraqi bases altogether.

Those bases and foreign embassies, particularly the American mission, have been targeted in more than two dozen rocket strikes since late October.

The attacks, which the US has blamed on an Iran-backed armed group, have prompted fears of a proxy war on Iraqi soil.

More about US, Iran, Iraq, Politics, Attack
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Blake Cooper Griffin talks 'Lessons With Martha,' 'Mad About You' Special
India's COVID-19 lockdown leaves no one to harvest the crops
Iran hits out at US as virus death toll passes 3,000
Sixty Australian newspapers to stop printing
Crystal Chappell talks 'Venice: The Series,' and the digital age Special
Masquerade or needed aid? China virus help proves contentious
Bill Gates says 'tougher action' needed to combat COVID-19
US Navy evacuating virus-struck aircraft carrier Roosevelt
The young Brazilians fighting for the Amazon
Italy doctors warn of 'bio bombs' from patients sent to care homes