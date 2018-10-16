President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Honduras he will cut millions of dollars in aid if a group of about 2,000 migrants is allowed to reach the United States.

The migrants, forming what is known as "a caravan," set out Saturday from the impoverished, violence-plagued country and were headed north on the long journey through Guatemala and Mexico to the US border.

Trump, who has made cracking down on illegal immigration a keystone of his presidency, tweeted that US aid to Honduras, which is planned to reach nearly $66 million in 2019, would end.

"The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!" he said.

Guatemala announced it would stop the group from entering if they did not have the proper visas.

However, the migrants -- including children -- managed to reach a shelter in the southwestern Guatemalan city of Esquipulas on Monday, according to local media reports.

Rights organizations called on the Guatemalan government to guarantee the migrants safe passage.

"The government of Guatemala is responsible for the security and integrity of the people who are on its territory and their human rights should not be violated for any reason," a statement by 18 migrant support groups said.

"We demand the cessation of all police and administrative action that restricts their fundamental rights," the groups added.

Mexico has also said it would block members of the caravan from entering its territory if they did not have permits.