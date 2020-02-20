Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump scoffs at 'Parasite's' Oscar win

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

President Donald Trump on Thursday scorned the best picture Oscar for South Korean film "Parasite," asking how a foreign movie could get the honor.

"How bad was the Academy Awards this year?" Trump asked the crowd at a packed reelection campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?" Trump asked in disbelief.

"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho made history by winning best picture at the 2020 Oscars
"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho made history by winning best picture at the 2020 Oscars
FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/File

"Parasite," a dark comedy exploring class divides, made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood's biggest annual prize.

Saying "was it good? I don't know," Trump seemed to indicate he had not watched the film.

Neon, the US distributor for "Parasite," answered the president on Twitter, saying his opposition to the subtitled film was "Understandable, he can't read."

Trump, whose presidency has been built on a nationalist "America first" slogan, said it was time to bring back classics from Hollywood's golden age.

"Let's get 'Gone With the Wind.' Can we get 'Gone With the Wind' back please? 'Sunset Boulevard?'" he said.

Trump also took a crack at Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, calling him "a little wiseguy." Pitt used his award acceptance speech to support the impeachment of Trump.

More about Entertainment, skorea, US, Film, Oscars
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Ronn Moss is Emmy-worthy in 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime Special
Ransomware hits U.S. gas pipeline operator Special
Turkey claims 50 Syrian soldiers killed in retaliatory attacks
Two Australian evacuees from Japan ship have coronavirus
Trump signs new California water rule while bashing Democrats
Scott Turner Schofield talks about 'Studio City' on Amazon Prime Special
New virus outbreaks in China, abroad rekindle concerns
Review: Afrojack and Ally Brooke release infectious 'All Night' single Special
China changes method of counting virus infected... again
As Iraqis rally against corruption, ministries up 'for sale'