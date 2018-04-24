Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump says US wants 'lasting' footprint in Syria

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to dial back a promise to withdraw US troops from Syria immediately, saying it was important to not allow Iranian influence to grow in the country.

Stating that troops would be coming home soon, Trump nonetheless said that the United States wanted to "leave a strong and lasting footprint​" in the country.

"We don't want to give Iran open season to the Mediterranean," Trump told a joint press conference with his visiting French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"We're going to be coming home relatively soon. We finished at least almost our work with respect to ISIS in Syria, ISIS in Iraq, and we have done a job that nobody has been able to do."

"But with that being said, I do want to come home, but I want to come home also with having accomplished what we have to accomplish."

More about US, Politics, Syria, Trump
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Apple, Ireland strike deal on 13-billion-euro tax payment
Trump wipes dandruff off visiting French President Macron
Canadian government gets failing grade in salmon farming audit
Trump, Macron call for 'new' nuclear deal with Iran
Canada van massacre driver charged with murder
Gretchen Peters talks new album, music career and Leonard Cohen Special
Peru hunts 2 over lynching of Canadian for shaman murder
$35 mn penalty for not telling investors of Yahoo hack
Music business grows at record pace as digital dominates
US senators introduce social media privacy bill