article imageTrump's son gets 'Victory' with horse from Mongolia

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

President Donald Trump's 13-year-old son Barron can declare a win with his latest possession -- a horse gifted Wednesday by the visiting president of Mongolia.

Trump told reporters that the animal, which is in fact unlikely ever to make the long journey to the United States, had been named "Victory."

"Thank you very much for the horse," Trump told President Khaltmaa Battulga after greeting him at the White House.

The horse, which is the latest in a long run of horses given as symbolic or sometimes actual gifts by Mongolian governments, looks "beautiful" in a picture, Trump said.

The United States sees Mongolia, a vast, but sparsely populated country between China and Russia, as having increasing strategic importance.

It is home to rich reserves of natural resources, including the rare earth minerals used in high-tech electronics.

Trump, who frequently touts his combative nature in politics and in business boardrooms, praised Mongolia's formidable reputation in wrestling, judo and other martial arts.

"Mongolia, they're great fighters, great wrestlers, great champions, right?" he said to Battulga -- himself a former champion in the Russian combat sport of Sambo.

"We need great fighters too," Trump said.

