Trump, Putin discuss Venezuela as Guaido calls for new protests

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed the crisis in oil-rich Venezuela, where Washington has thrown its weight behind a campaign to oust the Moscow-backed socialist president.

"Very productive talk!" tweeted the US leader following their conversation, which came three days after an abortive military uprising in support of Juan Guaido, the self-declared interim leader seeking to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

US-Russian tensions have spiked over the months-long standoff in Venezuela, where Moscow accuses the United States of fomenting a coup against Maduro.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, pictured here in Helsinki in July 2018, addressed the situation in Venezuela in phone talks that lasted well over an hour Brendan Smialowski, AFP/File

Recognized by more than 50 countries as interim leader, Guaido has urged his supporters to gather for a new day of peaceful demonstrations at military bases on Saturday in a fresh bid to rally the armed forces behind him.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Trump had made clear to Putin "that the United States stand with the people of Venezuela," in talks that also touched on trade, North Korea, Ukraine and disarmament treaties.

The leaders also discussed Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia election meddling, she said, describing the talks -- which lasted well over an hour -- as "overall very positive."

The Trump-Putin call followed a week of unrest in Venezuela where a military uprising in support of Guaido fizzled out, triggering deadly street clashes.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (L), and President Nicolas Maduro speaking during rival May Day rallies in Caracas CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ, Juan BARRETO, AFP/File

The Kremlin stressed the call took place at Washington's initiative.

According to a Russian statement, "Vladimir Putin stated that only the Venezuelan people have the right to decide the future of their country."

"Interference in internal affairs, attempts to change the leadership in Caracas through force, undermine the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the conflict," it added.

The United States has imposed tough sanctions and Trump has refused to take the threat of military action off the table, in an intensifying campaign to drive Maduro from power.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted this week that Maduro had a plane on the tarmac ready to flee to Cuba, but had been talked out of it by the Russians.

- Peaceful protests -

Tensions in Venezuela have soared since Guaido, the 35-year-old head of the National Assembly, invoked the constitution to declare himself acting president on January 23, claiming Maduro's re-election last year was illegitimate.

On Tuesday the opposition leader called on the military to rise up against Maduro, and a small group heeded his call.

This handout picture released by the presidency shows Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro addressing troops after a failed military uprising HO, Presidency/JHONN ZERPA/AFP

The movement petered out -- with 25 rebel soldiers seeking asylum at the Brazilian embassy in Caracas -- but sparked two days of protests during which four people were killed and some 200 injured.

The influential opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez -- who made a dramatic appearance alongside Guaido after being freed from house arrest -- has since taken refuge at the Spanish embassy.

The military leadership has since reiterated its support for the government, and Maduro is standing his ground.

Addressing a press conference in Caracas on Friday, Guaido insisted the opposition is "stronger than ever."

"We know we must continue to protest. We must continue peacefully and civilly," he said.

The United States is insisting Maduro's days are numbered.

But experts warn that US options for breaking the stalemate are limited, and that Washington may have overestimated the opposition leader's strength.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan hosted Pompeo at the Pentagon on Friday along with National Security Advisor John Bolton and Admiral Craig Faller, commander of the US Southern Command.

Reiterating Trump's position -- that "all options" are on the table -- Shanahan declined to provide any details on a possible military intervention.

"I'm trying to avoid walking into 'We could do this or we could do that,'" he said. "What people should feel confident about is we have... there's depth to these plans."

"We have a comprehensive set of options tailored to certain conditions and I'm just going to leave it at that."