Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump pessimistic about Khashoggi's fate, says 'not looking too good'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US President Donald Trump is pessimistic about the fate of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying Saturday that it is "not looking too good" and he may have been killed.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US permanent resident whose writings have been critical of powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been missing since entering the country's consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

"I think we would've known by now. That was our first hope, our first hope was that he was not killed, but maybe that's not looking too good... from what we're hearing," Trump told journalists at the White House.

Turkish officials have said they believe Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate and lurid claims have been leaked to media that he was tortured and even dismembered, but Saudi Arabia insists he left the building safely.

The outcry surrounding his disappearance threatens to not just harm brittle Turkey-Saudi relations but also alarm the kingdom's supporters in the West and tarnish the reform drive spearheaded by the crown prince.

More about Saudi, Politics, Diplomacy, US, khashoggi
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: ‘First Man’ puts audiences in the front seat for the moon landing Special
Review: ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ will shock its spellbound audience Special
New mechanism found for Arctic warming and melting ice
Boulders litter Uganda villages crushed by deadly landslide
World's fastest camera at 10 trillion frames per second
Storm left wide swath of Florida a communications dead zone
Genie Francis talks 'General Hospital,' acting and Nutrisystem Special
Weather in Canada leaves $3 billion worth of grain unharvested
New Syria law expands state regulation of religious affairs
'Zombie' Hurricane Leslie bears down on Portugal, Spain