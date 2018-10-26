President Donald Trump suggested Friday he may use an executive order to obtain immigration restrictions, bucking his Democratic opponents and bypassing Congress.

In the runup to key mid-term elections on November 6, Trump has put immigration at the heart of his message -- mirroring his approach during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"The United States has been spending Billions of Dollars a year on Illegal Immigration. This will not continue," Trump tweeted.

"Democrats must give us the votes to pass strong (but fair) laws. If not, we will be forced to play a much tougher hand."

The White House is weighing an executive order that would prevent Central American migrants from entering the US to demand political asylum, according to US media.

Should the Trump administration take this approach, it will likely face legal challenges in the courts.

The president is planning on invoking the same law he used for his controversial ban on travelers from several countries, most of them Muslim, according to The Washington Post.

After a series of legal challenges, the Supreme Court upheld a revised version of the travel ban earlier this year.

Thousands of migrants, most of them Honduran, are crossing Mexico on foot, headed toward the US border.

The caravan still has some 1,800 miles (3,000 kilometers) to travel before reaching the US border, a journey expected to take around six weeks.