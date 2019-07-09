Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTrump calls British ambassador to US 'a very stupid guy'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the British ambassador to the United States "a very stupid guy," one day after declaring he would cut contact with the diplomat following a leak of cables describing Trump as "inept."

"I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool," Trump wrote in a series of early morning tweets doubling down on British envoy Kim Darroch.

"The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," Trump added.

London has been scrambling to stem the damage caused by the release of confidential cables from Darroch, which in addition to describing Trump as inept also called his White House "uniquely dysfunctional."

The US president's early morning wrath was not solely reserved for Darroch, however. Trump also doubled down in attacking British Prime Minister Theresa May regarding Brexit, saying she "went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster!"

Trump said Darroch should "speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled."

The release of the British cables came just a month after a state visit by Trump that included a 41-gun salute welcome at Buckingham Palace and a banquet dinner with the queen.

Trump concluded his tweets by demanding that someone tell Darroch "the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger.....Thank you, Mr. President!"

The leaked cables threaten to complicate London's efforts to strike a new trade agreement with the United States, to mitigate potential damage from Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

May's government, meanwhile, has reiterated its "full support" for its ambassador to Washington.

More about US, Britain, Diplomacy, Trump, Ambassador
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Davis Mallory talks new single, World Pride, digital age of music Special
Bitcoin breaks through $12,000 level once again
Meet Monique Samuels from 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Special
New technique aims to teach robots exactly what humans want
Taliban Afghan attack kills at least 14 and wounds more than 180
Europe's once biggest migrant centre to close in Italy
Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A380s for cracks
Alan Kurdi rescue ship picks up another 44 migrants
Paris declares 'climate emergency'
Trump Twitter outbursts test US-UK 'special relationship'