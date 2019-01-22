Email
article imageToll from Israel's Syria strikes rises to 21: monitor

Listen
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The death toll from Israel's latest bombardment of military targets in Syria rose from 11 to 21, a war monitor said Tuesday, adding that most of those killed were Iranian.

The strikes carried out late Sunday and early Monday hit several positions and assets held by Iran and its allies in Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

An initial toll of 11 has now risen to 21, the head of the Britain-based Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP.

"There are 15 foreigners among the dead, including 12 from the Iranian forces," he said. "Six Syrians from the regime were also killed."

Israel has warned it will continue to target positions in Syria held by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

