Kwanzaa — Today is the second day of a seven day celebration

The name comes from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza,"
which means "first fruits,"
and is a reference to the children "who will grow and ripen to respect African traditions".
Kwanzaa was created in 1966, after the Watts riots in Los Angeles, by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a black nationalist, and professor of Pan-African studies at California State University at Long Beach. Dr. Karenga was looking for a way to bring Black Americans together as a community.
He formed a group called "US," a cultural organization, and started to research African “first fruit” (harvest) celebrations.
Dr. Karenga made an excellent choice of studying harvest celebrations because African culture and major religions have a deep history of celebrations around "first fruits."
By the 1980s and 1990s, Kwanzaa celebrations were taking hold in Black communities across the country as the Black Power Movement became more relevant. Now, Kwanzaa is part of a trio of winter celebrations along with Hanukkah and Christmas. Today, Kwanzaa is celebrated not only by African Americans, but by the world's African community,
The holiday is defined by what is called Nguzo Saba,
or the Seven Principles,
created by Dr. Karenga. The seven principles include unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.
One principle is celebrated each day
of the holiday and includes the lighting of a candle, much like the lighting of a candle each week of Advent leading up to Christmas, or the lighting of a candle on the Menorah each day of Hanukkah, as part of the Festival of Lights" celebration.
Not only does Kwanzaa have seven principles, but there are seven symbols that include the Kinara, a candle holder; Mishumaa Saba, seven candles; Mkeka, the mat; Mazao, crops; Muhindi, ears of corn; Kikombe Cha Umoja, a unity cup; and Zawadi, gifts.
It is appropriate that on the first day of Kwanzaa, the principle of unity is celebrated. One black candle is lit on this first day of the celebration, representing the need to strive for unity in the family, community, nation, and race.
Besides the one black candle, there are three red candles that represent the people's struggles and three more green candles that symbolize the future and hope that can come from struggle.
The holiday ends with everyone reflecting on Imani,
or faith. Dr. Karenga defines this as faith in community, writing, "To believe with all our heart in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders and the righteousness and victory of our struggle."