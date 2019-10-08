Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTime is money: Paris thief swipes $840k watch from Japanese man's wrist

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

A Japanese man who stepped out of his Paris hotel for a cigarette was robbed of his $840,000 Swiss watch by a thief who snatched it off his wrist, police sources said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old victim was approached outside the five-star Hotel Napoleon near the Arc de Triomphe late Monday by a man who asked for a cigarette.

The thief then grabbed the man's arm and fled with the rare Richard Mille timepiece, a Tourbillon Diamond Twister estimated to cost some 770,000 euros.

Mille timepieces, with their bulky cases that reveal the intricate inner mechanisms, are highly prized by aficionados -- and instantly recognisable to thieves targeting wealthy tourists in the French capital.

The Parisien newspaper published a map Tuesday pinpointing some two dozen high-value watch nabbings in the "Golden Triangle" and other glitzy areas near the Champs-Elysees avenue so far this year.

It noted at least four other Richard Mille watch robberies, all valued at at least 100,000 euros ($109,000), among the 71 such robberies in Paris and nearby suburbs between January and September.

But the Japanese victim may be luckier than most -- police sources say the assailant dropped a cellphone as he fled, which has been handed over to the police division which investigates serious robberies and organised crime.

More about France, Japan, Theft, Police
More news from
Latest News
Top News
For Iran, Iraq's unrest is plot to undo bilateral ties
From 'weirdo' PhD stargazer to Nobel Physics laureate
NBA chief Silver stands firm as China backlash mounts
Elicity Public Relations launches in Nashville
Trump says US has not 'abandoned the Kurds' in Syria
White House blocks US diplomat impeachment probe testimony
Review: Brantley Gilbert amazing at iHeartRadio show, salutes veterans Special
Alter Bridge talks 'Walk the Sky' album and digital age of music Special
Italy to vote on streamlining parliament
How many regulations is too much? Businesses weigh in Special