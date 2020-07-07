Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTikTok says stopping app operation in Hong Kong

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Internet

TikTok said late Monday it is stopping its popular video snippet-sharing app from working in Hong Kong due to "recent events."

The move by TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, came as Facebook, Google and Twitter put a hold on requests by Hong Kong's government or police force for information on users, following China's imposition of a sweeping new security law.

"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," TikTok told AFP.

TikTok has consistently denied sharing any user data with authorities in China, and was adamant it did not intend to begin to agree to such requests.

The company expects to take several days to wind-down app operations in Hong Kong.

TikTok has become a global sensation with users sharing 15 to 60-second video clips on everything from hair dye tutorials to dance routines and gags about daily life.

It joined the EU's disinformation code of conduct last week as tech giants seek to persuade Europe to back away from setting laws against harmful content online.

More about Hongkong, China, Internet, Computers, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: DANGER — 'Mild’ COVID-19 survivors getting major conditions
Johnny Depp libel trial set to start in London
Iraqi jihadism expert Hisham al-Hashemi killed
Interview: Johnny Hooper eyes Tokyo Olympic medal in water polo Special
Iranian nuclear facility damaged by explosion and fire
Mexican president to talk trade with Trump as virus rages
China censors Hong Kong internet, US tech giants resist
U.S. FDA issues guidance for drug manufacturers during COVID-19
'We're next': Hong Kong security law sends chills through Taiwan
Political arrests follow protests that killed 166 in Ethiopia