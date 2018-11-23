Email
article imageThe Sustainable Blue Economy Conference — A global discussion

By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in World
Nairobi - This November, Kenya, along with Canada and Japan, is proud to host the world’s first global conference focused on the world’s ocean economy: the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference in Nairobi, Kenya.
The Sustainable Blue Economy Conference is the first global conference on the sustainable blue economy. The conference begins on Monday, November 26 and goes through November 28, 2018.
Over 12,000 registered participants from around the world are coming together to learn how to build a blue economy that harnesses the potential of our oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers to improve the lives of all, particularly people in developing states, women, youth and Indigenous peoples.
Participants will be learning about the latest innovations, technologies and scientific practices to build prosperity while conserving our waters for future generations. The conference will capture concrete commitments and practical actions that can be taken today to help the world transition to the blue economy.
The conference has been designed to follow the G7 meeting last held in Canada, and will hopefully add to the momentum of focusing on the preservation and restoration of the world's oceans and other bodies of water while ensuring we have the opportunities for economic success.
It is critical that the environment goes hand-in-hand with economic success. The global blue economy provides millions of jobs for people around the world, generating trillions of dollars, according to Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. A Rhodes Scholar, Wilkinson holds Masters Degrees from Oxford University and McGill University.
Why is this conference so important?
The world has rallied around the enormous pressures facing our oceans and waters, from plastic pollution to the impacts of climate change. At the same time, there is international recognition that we need to develop our waters in an inclusive and sustainable manner for the benefit of all.
The world's waters, regardless of whether or not we are talking about the oceans or freshwater lakes, streams and rivers, are vital to life. That is an undeniable fact. Water - We depend on water not only for food and drink but for Jobs and livelihoods.
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development gives prominence to the Blue Economy’s contribution towards the achievement of sustainable development. The ‘2030 Agenda’ envisions a present and a future that is economically sustainable, socially inclusive and environmentally resilient.
However, realizing these sustainable goals is only possible if we all work together as a global community. As Wilkinson writes, "The stakes are high, the time is short. Global environmental and sustainability challenges need global solutions."
More about blue economy, Sustainable Blue Economy Conference, Climate action, Economic growth, Kenya
 
