Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTen killed in clash of Mexican self-defense forces

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Ten members of rival civilian self-defense groups were killed in a gun battle in the Mexican state of Guerrero, a local security official said late Sunday.

Guerrero, located on Mexico's southern Pacific coast, is one of the country's most violent regions, where rump groups of criminals belonging to defeated but once powerful drug cartels fight to control lucrative drug smuggling routes.

In response, armed civilian vigilante groups have emerged in an attempt to maintain peace.

"Members of two groups of armed civilian groups that call themselves community (self-defense) police faced off in a gun battle on Sunday," said Roberto Alvarez, the regional head of security.

After the clash state police found "two vehicles that showed multiple bullet impacts and inside the lifeless bodies of ten people," Alvarez said.

The statement did not say how many people were found in each vehicle, or which groups the victims belonged to.

Drug-related violence has resulted in some 200,000 deaths in Mexico since December 2006, according to official figures.

More about Mexico, Crime, Drugs
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: An afternoon with Laurie Berkner at The Paramount in New York Special
'Black Panther' scores big win at Screen Actors Guild Awards
Tesla fined $29,365 for violating California labor laws
Review: Glenn Close wins 2019 Screen Actors Guild award for 'The Wife' Special
Brazil mining giant Vale tarnished by dam disaster
Nigeria says top judge's suspension not linked to election
Review: Katie Nageotte wins 1st place at Boston Indoor Grand Prix Special
Review: Backstreet Boys host 'DNA' listening party at New York's 95.5 PLJ Special
Justin Rhodes talks music, America's Got Talent, remembers Avicii Special
Review: Laura Wright immerses New York into 'Carlys World' at Rockwell's Special