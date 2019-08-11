Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTanzania mourns 64 killed in fuel tanker blast

Listen | Print
By AFP     51 mins ago in World

Tanzania was in mourning Sunday, preparing to bury the dead after 64 people perished when a crashed fuel tanker exploded as crowds rushed to syphon off leaking petrol.

President John Magufuli declared a period of mourning through Monday following the deadly blast near the town of Morogoro, west of Dar es Salaam.

He will be represented at the funerals by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, an official statement said.

The burials will start Sunday afternoon, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jenista Mhagama announced during the morning after relatives identified the dead.

The latest in a series of similar disasters in Africa left 64 dead and 70 injured, said Morogoro governor Stephen Kebwe.

Thirty-nine seriously hurt patients had been taken to hospital in Dar es Salaam while the others were being treated in Morogoro, 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of the economic capital of Tanzania.

Footage from the scene showed the truck engulfed in flames and huge clouds of black smoke, with charred bodies. The burnt-out remains of motorcycle taxis lie scattered on the ground among scorched trees.

A video posted on social media showed dozens of people carrying yellow jerricans around the truck.

Map of Tanzania locating Morogoro
Map of Tanzania locating Morogoro
, AFP

President Magufuli called Saturday for people to stop the dangerous practice of stealing fuel in such a way, a common event in many poor parts of Africa.

Magufuli issued a statement saying he was "very shocked" by the looting of fuel from damaged vehicles.

"There are vehicles that carry dangerous fuel oil, as in this case in Morogoro, there are others that carry toxic chemicals or explosives, let's stop this practice, please," he said.

Last month, 45 people were killed and more than 100 injured in central Nigeria when a petrol tanker crashed and then exploded as people tried to take the fuel.

Among the deadliest such disasters, 292 people lost their lives in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in July 2010, and in September 2015 at least 203 people died the South Sudan town of Maridi.

More about Tanzania, Accident, Blast, Transport, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Soap actors deliver a pleasant afternoon in Tarrytown, New York Special
The curious story of a dog's cell that turned into a cancer
Refugee boats given new life as bags in Berlin
Review: David Cook and Dylan Rockoff rock hard at Sony Hall in New York Special
Separated Bangladeshi twins stable: doctors
Solar power efficiency can be boosted using agricultural land
Third annual Dottie West Birthday Bash to honor Bill Anderson
Afghan peace deal expected to be signed some time next week
Review: Barry Manilow masterful at Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York Special
French industry hits the beach to woo future recruits