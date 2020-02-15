Talks begin in Canada as CN rail blockade enters 10th day

24hours of #cnrail being blocked in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en by gitxsan allies. Each day is a million dollars lost by industry. #Wetsuweten #WetsuwetenStrong #alleyesonwetsuweten #gitxsan pic.twitter.com/PSSpw3d57H — Dinize Ste ohn tsiy (Rob) (@showmekittys) February 9, 2020

.@GrainGrowers of Canada want a peaceful resolution to protests spreading across the country, but when farmers rely on rail to deliver grain, the stakes are raised to find a solution. Executive director Erin Gowriluk explains. https://t.co/lxHYN4AopM #cdnpoli #hw pic.twitter.com/QSbdwXJycf — CBC's The House (@CBCTheHouse) February 15, 2020

Western Canada's marine and waterfront industry is urgently calling on Federal and Provincial Governments to redouble efforts to de-escalate tensions and remove blockades of critical #supplychain infrastructure essential to Canadian #trade. See https://t.co/laVOQe25Vc pic.twitter.com/2qe2ysPPpJ — Chamber of Shipping (@COSBCTweets) February 14, 2020