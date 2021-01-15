Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTaliban kill 9 Afghan security personnel in checkpoint raids: authorities

Listen | Print
By AFP     57 mins ago in World

At least nine Afghan security personnel were killed when Taliban militants attacked two police checkpoints overnight in a restive northern province, officials said Friday.

The militants launched simultaneous raids on the checkpoints in Kunduz, a region bordering Tajikistan that has seen regular clashes between the insurgents and government forces.

The fighting left nine Afghan security personnel dead, Kunduz governor Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal told AFP.

Kunduz provincial council member Khaluddin Hakimi said 10 security personnel were killed while 10 others were wounded.

The Taliban did not offer any immediate comment.

In a separate incident on Friday, the Taliban used a drone to drop a bomb on an Afghan military base in Kunduz city, army spokesman Abdul Hadi Nazari said, adding that there were no casualties.

However, the bomb did damage a military helicopter, another Afghan source said on condition of anonymity.

The Taliban have deployed small drones to drop bombs on government forces in other recent attacks.

Afghan security officials say the insurgents have largely used hobby drones rigged with explosives.

In late October, they reportedly used a drone to bomb the compound of the governor of Kunduz province.

The Taliban have regularly attacked security forces in the province, often attempting to enter Kunduz city, which has briefly fallen twice to the militants in recent years.

In recent months, violence has surged across several provinces of Afghanistan, even as the Taliban and government engage in peace talks to end the war.

More about Afghanistan, Conflict, Kunduz
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Russia says leaving Open Skies military treaty
Haute cuisine: Thai hospital rolls out cannabis-laced menu
Catching up with Zane Grothe at the 2021 TYR Pro Swim Series Special
Dutch government quits over child benefits scandal
German virus cases top 2 million as Merkel urges tougher shutdown
Chatting with Haley Anderson at the 2021 TYR Pro Swim Series Special
Smartphone giant Xiaomi reels as US ramps up China blacklist
Op-Ed: Super-intelligent AI ‘uncontrollable’ — Define the risks, idiots
Uganda's Bobi Wine rejects poll results, claims victory
North Korea shows off new submarine-launched missile